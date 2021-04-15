New requests for unemployment benefits in the US fall to a minimum since the beginning of the pandemic

New claims for unemployment benefits, an indicator of the level of layoffs in the United States, have fallen to a low since the pandemic rocked the job market, while retail sales posted a solid performance thanks to the government’s massive economic relief plan.

The Labor Department reported this Thursday that there were 576,000 requests last week, well below analysts’ expectations, which marks the lowest level since March 14, 2020, just before the pandemic broke into activity. commercial and cause millions of layoffs.

This level represents a 193,000 drop from last week’s figure, which was revised up. With these data, the average of the last four weeks was 683,000 lawsuits.

The Oxford Economics consultancy pointed out that it expects a downward trend in this indicator as the economy gains strength.

“We forecast that more than six million jobs will be created in the remainder of 2021,” he said.

The HFE firm indicated that “these data are more consistent with an economy that is relaxing restrictions and following the path towards openness.”

“Applications are expected to decline in the coming weeks and months as layoffs decline and activity resumes its course,” said HFE’s chief US economist Rubeela Farooqi.

The total number of people who benefit from aid for having lost their job or due to low wages totaled 16.9 million at the end of March, according to the latest available data, also published this Thursday. This represents 1.2 million less than the previous week.

