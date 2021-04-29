New requests for unemployment benefit in decline for the third consecutive week

April 29, 2021

For the third week in a row, fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits for the first time, according to data released Thursday by the Labor Department, a sign that the world’s largest economy is on a recovery path.

New applications for unemployment assistance – an indicator that measures the level of layoffs – fell to 553,000, according to seasonally adjusted figures, in the week ending April 25.

This mark marks a new low since the pandemic pulverized the US job market in March 2020, causing millions of layoffs.

“This is the lowest level since March 4, 2021,” just before the pandemic affected the functioning of the United States economy, the Labor Department said.

With information from AFP

