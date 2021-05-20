new renders would confirm its dimensions

The Pixel 6 Pro appears again on the scene to confirm its status as one of the most anticipated mobiles of the year. The smartphone once again starred in a major leak with new renders and some technical specifications. According to OnLeaks and Digit, the device it would have a 6.67-inch screen and it would be the largest phone developed by Google so far.

Recall that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones came to light for the first time last week, thanks to Jon Prosser. The leaker published several designs supposedly based on real photographs of the mobiles, but clarified that he did not know their corresponding technical specifications.

The one who took the post was OnLeaks, who specifically unveiled new renders and the first features of the Pixel 6 Pro. The larger version of Google’s new smartphone would feature a 6.67-inch curved screen with an AMOLED panel. If this information is confirmed, It would be the largest panel incorporated by the Mountain View firm in the Pixel range.

Regarding the total measurements of the mobile, they would be approximately 163.9 millimeters high, 75.8 wide and 8.9 thick. According to Digit, the thickness of the Pixel Pro 6 increases to 11.5 millimeters at the “hump” where the triple camera module is located. If the information is true, as 9to5Google points out, it would be a significant leap in size compared to its largest smartphone today, the Pixel 4a 5G (153.9 x 74 x 8.2 millimeters).

Prosser and OnLeaks renders match on new Pixel 6 Pro design

While some of the ‘new data’ regarding the Pixel 6 Pro is very vague and tentative (the camera setup, for example), the filters would be on the same page in terms of design.

The images originally released by Jon Prosser highlighted Google’s departure from the conventional aesthetics of previous Pixel models. Even the adoption of a two-color scheme and the use of an orange tone similar to that of the Pixel 4 was striking. Now, OnLeaks renders go along an identical line in terms of the general presence of the smartphone and the peculiar design that would have been adopted for rear cameras.

According to Digit, the Pixel 6 Pro would have a dual stereo speaker – one at each end of the device – and would be compatible with wireless charging. We will see if all or some of the supposed specifications of the new Google smartphone are consistent with reality, but the truth is that the expectation for this mobile is higher than ever.

