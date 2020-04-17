We are at that time of year when leaks and rumors about the next iPhone take shape. This time, a new render of which a model has been made shows us the next iPhone 12 Pro Max. And it does it in all its glory: 6.7-inch screen, much narrower notch, flat edges and many more new features.

An iPhone 12 Pro Max with more screen, less notch and new design

The youtuber Filip Koroy from the EverythingApplePro channel has published this video in which the CAD designs supposedly obtained from the iPhone 12 Pro Max can be seen. In conjunction with Max Weinbach, both have compiled all the news obtained from their sources in him (both have given information in the past that has been fulfilled). As we can see, it is a fairly exhaustive and detailed look at what could be Apple’s next star terminal.

Among the most outstanding novelties are three. The first is the size of the screen, which in this “Max” model would grow to 6.7 inches from the current 6.5 inches. A small increase in available space on the screen, although it is not clear that the terminal also physically increases space.

And is that the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the rest of the new iPhone this year will debut a new design. Its main feature will be the flat edges, similar to those we found in the iPhone 5. Of course, the edge seems to have a rounded bevel instead of flat.

Schematic representation of the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 11 Pro Max, with the difference in size of the ‘notch’.

The screen frames are also going to shrink by about 1 millimeter on each side. Thanks to this, the screen can grow although we are not clear that explains the 0.2 inch diagonal additional. And finally we come to the notch, which would be greatly reduced in width as other rumors point.

Judging by the images, the system that houses the TrueDepth sensors would now be approximately half. It is not a total disappearance as we might expect in the wake of the iPad Pro, but it would free up some space.

Other news (big and small) that are rumored

In addition to the design, screen and notch, this iPhone 12 Pro Max would also incorporate a series of interesting novelties. According to the rumors provided by both filters in this video and certified by Jon ProsserThere is a list of very interesting additional features:

Incorporation of a LiDAR sensor as in iPad Pro (2020). This sensor results in a redesign of the camera system, which is now square instead of slightly rectangular.

Spacer lines on the chassis that serve as the antenna are now thicker, to accommodate the needs of an iPhone with 5G.

A smart connector on the right edge, it is not known for what purpose.

The sim card tray it would be on the left side due to the incorporation of the smart connector.

The thickness of the terminal would be slightly thinner, about 7.4mm, since the use of the interior space by the new design would be greater.

New speakers would allow volume 10-15% higher.

Finally, the midnight green color would be replaced by a navy blue, where Apple would be hesitating between two different shades.

So far the most important features provided by this group of filters. We must emphasize that in the case of Prosser, his forecasts about the new iPhone SE have been fulfilled. Although the authors affirm that this CAD is not the definitive one, it is very close to the final design.

Remember that Apple closes its designs about 10-12 months before its launch. In the following months the company manufacturing process begins, its improvement and coordination with suppliers. So at this point in the year, the final model is already more than decided.

