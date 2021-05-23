New relief measures give encouragement to small California restaurants

The pandemic struck down the restaurant industry, one of the most important sectors for the California economy. But its owners already see the light at the end of the tunnel, as new measures in the state aim to help the owners of thousands of small restaurants in their recovery.

“It was something very, very terrible …”, recalls René Vildoza, owner of the restaurant “El Morfi”

Vildoza says that sales revenue at his restaurant, El Morfi, fell more than 70% during the total shutdown of the economy.

“We had to cut all staff, including us, from being owners, back to employees. Thanks to God and to the support of the clients that we have, we were able to survive ”, explains Vildoza. Killed by the pandemic, restaurants in California receive help for their recovery

The pandemic struck down the restaurant industry, one of the most important sectors for the California economy. But its owners already see light at the end of the tunnel, as new measures in the state aim to help the owners of thousands of small restaurants in their recovery. Reports Verónica Villafañe, of the Voice of America, in Los Angeles.

More than 100,000 restaurants were permanently closed due to the pandemic across the country. And the owners of thousands of other small establishments, barely managed to stay afloat.

This sector is a driving force in the California economy providing thousands of jobs. For this reason, state legislators approved a tax cut for the next six years and local officials authorized the deferral of operating and public health permits to help them recover, which are now added to other relief measures such as debt forgiveness for businesses on federal loans.

“The help came at a key moment,” adds Vildoza. “We had to be creative. We had to make this patio when we couldn’t attend inside, we had to create this ”.

Due to the low infection rate and the high level of vaccination, capacity restrictions were lifted and the clientele is returning.

For 29 years, twice a year, New York has held restaurant week. Days in which a great variety offers a pre-established menu at lower prices, with the intention of sweetening the palate of new and old customers. This year, the event also comes as a relief for sites that for months have depended on home orders and the occasional customer who, despite the weather, sits outside the place. Laura Sepúlveda, from the Voice of America, informs us.

“We have all passed a test of a year and a half,” said Vildoza

Vildoza, who founded his restaurant 30 years ago, has faith that he will be able to re-establish his business. He is so confident about the future that he has just signed a new 10-year rental agreement.

Source VOANOTICIAS.COM