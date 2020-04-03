Paramount Pictures has announced that it has finally decided to delay the releases of its two big bets for the summer, ‘Spongebob: A Hero to the Rescue‘ Y ‘Top Gun: Maverick‘.

The third film adventure of the character created by Stephen Hillenburg delays its North American release from May 22 to July 31. Its Spanish premiere is set for June 12, and it is most likely that its launch in our country will also be delayed until at least August.

For its part, the sequel to the classic of the 80s again starring Tom Cruise postpones its premiere for six months, from June 24 to December 23, waiting to see if in our country it will also arrive at Christmas or if by On the contrary, it will do so in 2021 …

… how to finally happen with ‘The Tomorrow War‘blockbuster starring Chris Pratt that was to hit theaters in the United States the day he will now’Top Gun: Maverick‘, and which Paramount has so far left undated (since its production is one of many others that have been paralyzed by COVID-19).

On the other hand, the North American company has also set a new release date for ‘A quiet place 2‘. The film, which had it not been for the bloody coronavirus would have hit the Spanish and North American theaters on March 19, has now set its premiere for September 4 (also in Spain).

Lastly, we remind you that you can consult our calendar of upcoming releases in the United States by clicking here. And already, also, the one of the next premieres in Spain in this other link.

Click here to watch it on YouTube.

Click here to watch it on YouTube.

You can find these and other trailers on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos from the web.