After the recent cancellation of the launch of “The Last of Us 2” and “Ghost of Tsushima” for PlayStation 4, Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed a new release date for both games.

The Japanese company had to adapt to the new environment generated by the new coronavirus pandemic, so after some adjustments, the sequel to “The Last of Us” will arrive on June 19th and “Ghost of Tsushima” on July 17th this year.

“I want to personally congratulate and thank all the members of Naughty Dog and Sucker Punch Productions for their work, as we all know how complicated it is to work under these circumstances,” said Hermen Hults, managing director of Guerrillas Games.

Earlier this month, PlayStation reported the delay of these video games, whose fans are waiting with great enthusiasm, due to the contingency that the world is experiencing for the COVID-19 and the logistical problems this caused in the company; until then, there was no clear date for the launch until this announcement.

Sony also said that it was working on preserving Internet access after the rise of its online users in Europe and the United States, so some might have problems with stability when downloading video games.