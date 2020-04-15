After officially presenting in recent weeks the new Redmi K30 Pro and the Redmi Band, the Xiaomi sub-brand continues working on the arrival of its future devices. On this occasion, the company has officially announced in China the AirDots S, a renewal of your best-selling Bluetooth wireless headphones with a special version with less latency.

The successor of the AirDots from last year stands out for offering a low latency game mode, among other characteristics. For example, the new Redmi wireless headphones offer a perfect switch between mono and stereo mode (if one or both headphones are used), presents the latest Bluetooth 5.0 chip offering twice the transmission speed compared to the previous generation model, plus faster and more stable connectivity.

We recommend you | Pokémon Pikachu True Wireles: this is the definitive headphones for the good Pokémon fan, with a Poké Ball shaped charger included.

However, one of its main features is the incorporation of a low latency game mode ideal for video game lovers and that can be enabled with just three taps on the handset. A wireless headset that Redmi has presented in China, publicizing all its features and specificationsIn addition to its design, it has no visible physical changes compared to the previous generation headphones.

The Redmi AirDots S feature a 3,000 mAh battery and a low latency game mode

Among its features, the Redmi AirDots S have a 3,000 mAh battery with a autonomy of 4 hours for each headphone, which if recharged with the box is approximately 12 hours. Inside are two 7.2-millimeter speakers that have the addition of DSP to control ambient noise on calls. Weighing 4.1 grams, the charging case also includes three types of interchangeable plugs to meet the needs of all ears.

On the other hand, it should also be noted that this new version of the Redmi headphones have, when pressing on them, with built-in sound pause, resumption of sound, wake up Xiao AI assistant, accept or reject calls and the aforementioned low latency game mode that improves connection quality and offers the least possible delay in games. Also, the Redmi AirDots S avoid accidental touches on the back of the chassis.

Finally, the new Bluetooth wireless headphones from the Asian company have IPX4 protection, which allows, for example, to withstand sweat when the user plays sports with headphones on. At the moment the Redmi AirDots S is only for sale in China at a price of 99 yuan, which in exchange is approximately about 13 euros. Of course, we will have to wait to see if this product, which arrives with the aim of sweeping the market, ends up crossing the borders of the Asian country to reach other markets, such as Spain.

Follow Andro4all