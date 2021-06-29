New record: Messi reaches 148 games with the Argentine National Team

With a double

FC Barcelona star Leo Messi achieved a new career record by becoming the player with the most appearances for the Argentina team and surpassing Javier Mascherano.

Messi added his 148th encounter with the Albiceleste in the 1-4 victory against Bolivia in the Copa América and did so by scoring a double and giving an assist to ‘Papu’ Gómez. Likewise, Messi increased his advantage as the top scorer of the Argentine team with 75 goals.

Messi with a record: players with the most games in the Argentine National Team

20 Daniel Alberto Passarella | 70 matches

& copy imago images

18 Américo Rubén Gallego | 73 games

& copy imago images

18 Gabriel Heinze | 73 games

& copy imago images

17 Juan Pablo Sorín | 74 games

& copy imago images

15 Juan Sebastian Verón | 75 games

& copy imago images

15 Gonzalo Hinguaín | 75 games

& copy imago images

13 Nicolás Otamendi | 76 games

& copy imago images

13 Carlos Tevez | 76 games

& copy imago images

12 Gabriel Batistuta | 78 games

& copy imago images

10 Diego Maradona | 90 games

& copy .

10 Ariel Ortega | 90 games

& copy imago images

8 Sergio Romero | 96 games

& copy .

8 Oscar Ruggeri | 96 games

& copy imago images

7 Sergio Agüero | 98 games

& copy .

6 Angel Di Maria | 106 games

& copy .

5 Diego Simeone | 108 games

& copy imago images

4 Roberto Ayala | 116 games

& copy imago images

3 Javier Zanetti | 143 games

& copy imago images

2 Javier Mascherano | 147 games

& copy .

1 Leo Messi | 148 games

& copy imago images

Homepage