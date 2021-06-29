New record: Messi reaches 148 games with the Argentine National Team

With a double
FC Barcelona star Leo Messi achieved a new career record by becoming the player with the most appearances for the Argentina team and surpassing Javier Mascherano.
Messi added his 148th encounter with the Albiceleste in the 1-4 victory against Bolivia in the Copa América and did so by scoring a double and giving an assist to ‘Papu’ Gómez. Likewise, Messi increased his advantage as the top scorer of the Argentine team with 75 goals.
Messi with a record: players with the most games in the Argentine National Team
20 Daniel Alberto Passarella | 70 matches
18 Américo Rubén Gallego | 73 games
18 Gabriel Heinze | 73 games
17 Juan Pablo Sorín | 74 games
15 Juan Sebastian Verón | 75 games
15 Gonzalo Hinguaín | 75 games
13 Nicolás Otamendi | 76 games
13 Carlos Tevez | 76 games
12 Gabriel Batistuta | 78 games
10 Diego Maradona | 90 games
10 Ariel Ortega | 90 games
8 Sergio Romero | 96 games
8 Oscar Ruggeri | 96 games
7 Sergio Agüero | 98 games
6 Angel Di Maria | 106 games
5 Diego Simeone | 108 games
4 Roberto Ayala | 116 games
3 Javier Zanetti | 143 games
2 Javier Mascherano | 147 games
1 Leo Messi | 148 games
