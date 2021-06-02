new record in this fuel for the Toyota Mirai

Hydrogen cars today occupy a merely testimonial percentage of sales. However, there are brands that are committed to the fuel cell and believe that it will be part of the future of the sector. The Toyota Mirai it is probably the most representative tourism of this technology. When we tried it we were amazed by its logic and good behavior. What we did not expect is that he would be able to complete 1,003 kilometers on a single charge.

The second generation of this fuel cell electric promised to be more efficient and capable than ever. Approves a range of 650 kilometers according to the WLTP cycle thanks to its three tanks that store 5.6 kg of hydrogen. However, under favorable conditions and driven intelligently, much more can be done. Hence they set out to break the record of distance traveled by a vehicle powered by this fuel and they achieved it in a surprising way.

It took place in France, through the Loir-et-Cher and Indre-et-Loire areas and always on public roads. The orography of the terrain accompanies the low consumption and they formed a team of four people who had already had contact with the Toyota Mirai (among them an engineer and the product manager). The car was refueled at Hysetco’s hydrogeneration in Orly and drove off to see how far it would go. A independent authority certified the 1,003 kilometers traveled and the on-board computer still marked 9 kilometers of remaining autonomy.

They got a average consumption of 0.55 kg / 100km, well below the approved figure. Also far from the 1.22 kg / 100km that we obtained during the test, although in our case efficient driving was not sought and there were sections of mountain roads. This shows that technology could be a interesting alternative to travel long distances being respectful with the environment. The Mirai was refueled with green hydrogen, obtained through renewable energy, and charging it takes just five minutes. It would only be necessary for the infrastructure of hydropower plants to expand.

Photo gallery:

Photos