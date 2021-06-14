New record for Podoroska

Nadia podoroska He stars in the best present of his career in terms of numbers and prepares to keep it. It is that although he had a quick exit in Roland Garros (first round), the redesigned classification system of the WTA Due to the pandemic, he throws it this Monday in position number 40, thus registering his best personal mark.

The Rosario rose two places in the WTA Ranking and treasures her best mark. (.)

Rosario, who did not start 2021 in the best way, recovered and returned to be the protagonist of the good news. Despite the lukewarm performances in the Australia Open, in the subsequent WTA 250s and in the Billie Jean King Cup, began to raise its head mainly in the Masters 1000 of Italy, where he hit the ball after defeating Serena Williams.

From there, climbed two steps in the ranking, reached the quarterfinals of the Serbia Ladies Open and he regained much of the confidence he had lost in the first months of the year.

In such a way, the 24-year-old tennis player arrived inspired to the second Grand slam of the calendar, where he said goodbye early to the Swiss Belinda Bencic (11th), who won 6-0 and 6-3 and it culminated in the illusion of Argentina -which in the previous edition had surprised everyone by reaching the semifinals-.

However, due to the scoring system, the Peke once again climbed two positions on the list and is now in the top 40 in the world.

This is how the Top 10 of the WTA was

1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 8245 points.

.2. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 7401 pts.

3. Simona Halep (RUM) 6330.

4. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 6195

5. Sofia Kenin (USA) 5865

6. Elina Svitolina (UCR) 5835

7. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 5265

8. Serena Williams (USA) 4931

9. Iga Swiatek (POL) 4435

10. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 4115

As for the Roland Garros champion, Barbora Krejcikova, moved up 18 positions and is now 15th. The Czech closed her perfect stay in Paris by also dedicating herself to doubles, along with his colleague Katerina Siniakova.

Barbora Krejcikova achieved the double feat in Paris (. Photo)

Podoroska in doubles

.Although the Peke had its debut and farewell in singles, it went further in the couples category. With her Romanian partner Irina Begu, they lost the semi-final to Iga Swiatek and Bethanie Mattek-Sands, who were later overtaken by the champions.

Podoroska and Begu lost in the semis

Tokyo 2021

But without a doubt, the most anticipated appointment of the year for Podoroska will be the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The Rosario, who has already qualified for them since 2019 after winning the Pan American Gold, could participate in previous WTA 250 tournaments and Wimbledon, which will prepare you for the world mega-event.

