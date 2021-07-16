New record for fiber optic data transmission leaves you speechless

Imagine being able to pass almost 40TB of data (you can imagine ten 4TB hard drives full to the top) in the snap of your fingers. That’s what a team of engineers at Japan’s National Institute of Information and Communications Technology has achieved, combining various technologies into one fiber cable achieved data transmission speeds of up to 319 Tb (about 40,832 GB) per second. They have documented everything on the NICT website. Outputs an average of 450 uncompressed 4K movies streamed every second.

That means breaking the previous data transmission record achieved in 2020, which reached 178 Tb per second. A cable made up of four fiber optic tubes, with the intention of reducing signal distortion as much as possible throughout its 3,000 km length, and with a data transmission technique called DWDM (Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing).

552 channels in four fiber tubes

In this technique a laser beam is used that splits the signal into 552 channels, and that does not lose strength thanks to repeaters made of thulium and erbium (two rare metals) that amplify the signal every 70 km along the cable. Each of those 552 channels is capable of transmitting data at 145 Gb per second in each of the fiber tubes (remember that the domestic network cables that we can most aspire to right now are 10 Gb per second).

A summary schematic of the system that the NICT has used to transmit nearly 41 TB of data in one second.

All these data may make you think of a large cable but no, the cable used for the record has the same dimensions as a conventional fiber cable and with a very similar mechanics.

That means that such a technology can be more easily adopted, applicable to today’s fiber infrastructures and with maintenance that should not increase costs too much. Now the team responsible for the feat wants to continue working to continue increasing both the bandwidth and the possible length of the cable. There are no borders.

Image | Denny Müller