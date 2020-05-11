Realme has just presented in India two new terminals, the Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A. They come to compete in the entry range and although we do not know if they will reach Europe and Latin America, we tell you all its specifications and characteristics.

The new Chinese devices feature 6.5 inch screensprocessors MediaTek, multiple cameras on its back and large 5,000 mAh batteries. Is it enough to stand up to the cheapest on the market?

New real Narzo, all the information

Realme Narzo 10A vs. Realme Narzo 10

Specifications real Narzo 10 Realme Narzo 10

Dimensions 164.4 x 75 x 8.95 mm 164.4 x 75.4 x 9 mm

Weight 195 grams 199 grams

Display 6.5-inch LCD, HD + and 20: 9 resolution 6.5-inch LCD, HD + and 20: 9 resolution

ProcessorHelio G70Helio G80

RAM3 GB4 GB

Operating system Real UI on Android 10 Real UI on Android 10

Storage32 GB128 GB

Rear Cameras: 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP | 5 MP Front Back: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + bokeh | 16 MP front

Battery 5,000 mAh (10W) 5,000 mAh (18W)

Others Bluetooth 5.0, Wifi 4, GPS, USB-C, 3.5mm jack Bluetooth 5.0, Wifi 4, GPS, USB-C, 3.5mm jack

Starting price 103 euros to change 145 euros to change

As we have pointed out, in both cases we find 6.5-inch screens and HD + resolution. The Chinese firm has incorporated MediaTek processors in its new terminals, the Helium G70 for the Narzo 10A and the Helium G80 for Narzo 10. They come in a single version, 3/32 GB for the more modest, 4/128 GB for the better of the two. On the back of the cheapest, a triple camera led by a 12 megapixel sensor. The real Narzo 10, on the other hand, incorporates a total of 4 cameras and a 48 megapixel main sensor.

They also match the battery amperage, 5,000 mAh that could perform as well as the realme C3. While the Narzo 10A remains in the 10W power, the superior model boasts fast charge up to 18W. What are their prices?

Price and availability

The realme devices will arrive in India starting next week, but we have no information on their release in other markets. The Realme Narzo 10A, with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage will cost about 103 euros to change. The Realme Narzo 10On the other hand, it will arrive with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage per about 145 euros.

