New Realme 8 5G: MediaTek gains ground

Today was the big day, the Chinese company has presented the Realme 8 5G, a version of the Realme 8 that does not present important external differences, but that comes with important changes at the hardware level, since it includes a SoC MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G, that integrates a modem compatible with the 5G standard.

Taking a look outside we find that the Realme 8 5G it is practically identical to the 4G modelBoth on the front, where we see the classic floating island that integrates the front camera, and on the back, where the rectangular island with slightly rounded corners that integrates the configuration of rear cameras is maintained. The ‘Dare to Leap’ tagline is gone, however, and it looks like it won’t be available in silver with holographic rainbow accents.

At the hardware level we find important changes. The most relevant is in the SoC, as we said at the beginning of the article, since the Realme 8 uses a MediaTek G95 chip manufactured in 12nm process and limited to 4G, while the Realme 8 5G mounts a SoC MediaTek Dimensity 700 manufactured in 7nm process, and with a 5G modem. In theory, it is capable of download speeds of up to 2.77 Gbps.

Your CPU adds two 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 cores and six 2 GHz Cortex-A55 cores, which leaves us with a total count of 8 cores (two high-performance and six high-efficiency). The screen has also changed, and drastically, since we find an IPS panel with FHD + resolution and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. It improves the refresh rate compared to the original, but worsens when changing a Super AMOLED panel for one. IPS. Its battery, on the other hand, remains identical to that of the 4G model: it is 5,000 mAh and compatible with fast recharge.

Realme 8 5G: More powerful and faster, but with sacrifices

The inclusion of a SoC MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G has been a success by the Chinese company, but the Realme 8 5G It comes with some sacrifices that frankly I find hard to swallow. We have already seen one of the most important, that of the screen, but there is still another important that we must take into account, and that affects the cameras.

The Realme 8 5G keeps the 16 MP front camera supported by artificial intelligence, but reduces the main rear camera to a sensor of 48 MP (64 MP in the Realme 8), it dispenses with the 8 MP wide angle and is limited to mounting a monochrome lens (depth sensor) and a macro. A pretty loose setup for a 5G smartphone that targets the mid-range directly. Doesn’t it seem so serious? Well it is, since in fact it can’t even record video in 1080p at 60 FPS.

Realme has also cut the RAM and storage settings. The Realme 8 5G comes, in its base version, with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage capacity, and will be available in a version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage capacity. Both versions share the rest of the specifications, including the fingerprint reader, which will be integrated into the side.

For the rest, we have Android 11 as the operating system and we have a slot to use microSD cards of up to 1 TB, something important for those who like to take their favorite multimedia content with them. The Realme 8 5G will be available with a starting price of 265 euros at change, a figure that does not include the taxes applicable in Spain, and that seems somewhat high for what it offers, in fact it is a step back in many respects from the Realme 7 5G. Its presentation in the Spanish market will take place tomorrow.