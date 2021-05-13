New realme 8 5G for 179 euros, the cheapest 5G phone to buy

When realme arrived on the European market less than two years ago, it came with a very clear letter of introduction: it came to democratize mobile telephony. Users were tired of seeing how the good specifications were only in the high-end terminals. Since that day, has not stopped innovating and bringing the best mobile experience at low and mid-range prices. Yesterday, 12 years old, he presented the new realme 8 5G, a phone that will come out with a starting price of 179 euros and that will help everyone to get even more out of their mobile phone.

At this point, talking about what 5G is capable of is not necessary. Virtually all of us know that Internet connection speeds are higher, allowing for example to be able to watch a movie in streaming or download it in a few seconds, and that the latency is almost negligible, making it possible for example to make a video call with the other part of the world in real time, without having to step on the answer of the another person.

You can buy the realme 8 5G for only 179 euros during its launch offer until May 20.

However, if we already have a network deployment by the main operators and it is such a positive technology, why is it not more widespread among people? The answer is simple and it is that there was no clear bet on the part of the manufacturers to take it to the mid-range phones, those that 80% of the population use. Well, that was until yesterday, May 12, 2021, the date on which the realme 8 5G was officially presented. Although we will see it in more detail below, The main thing you should know is that it is a pretty good phone, compatible with 5G and with an incredible starting price of only 179 euros. This offer will be available until May 20 in its 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage version.

realme 8 5G, the most affordable 5G smartphone on the market

It is clear that the two great assets of the realme 8 5G to become the next super sales are two: the 5G and its price, below 200 euros. However, it is a fairly balanced phone in all other respects.

First of all, it carries within it the Dimensity 700 5G processor, a chipset that powers the phone to ensure smooth performance. In fact, it is used in terminals with higher prices and this is the first time it has been included in a phone under 200 euros.

The management made by the phone’s processor is also noticeable in its battery. If we are going to get the most out of the Internet connection, it is necessary to mount a battery that is up to the task, both in capacity and utility. In the case of the realme 8 5G we have a 5,000 mAh battery, quite large compared to the rest, but also has the Smart Power Saving system that reduces the power consumption of the phone when not necessary. The result? At least one day of autonomy at the highest level.

And with a battery as large as that, it would be logical to think that the size of the phone is also large. But not. When we have it in hand, it is noticeable and appreciated its ultra-thin design of only 8.5 mm thick and 185 grams of weight. Perfect to hold in one hand.

Screen for a great viewing experience and a quality triple camera

When we have talked about what 5G is capable of, watching a live movie or even playing a game without any latency, we have not taken the screen into account. It is useless to be able to do that if the screen does not measure up, offering annoying brightness or poor image quality. The realme 8 5G mount an Ultra Fluid screen, FHD +, with a refresh rate of 90Hz that offers a great visual experience. It features 6.5 inches, a 180 Hz touch sampling rate, and a brightness of up to 600 nits that ensure superb color reproduction.

It is the first time that the Dimensity 700 5G processor has been used on a phone for less than 200 euros.

Now let’s take a look at the camera, perhaps one of the three aspects that people give the most importance to when buying a mobile phone. In the case of the realme 8 5G it has a triple camera module, divided into: a 48 MP high definition main lens, capable of capturing all the light from the environment so as not to miss any detail. The second is a monochromatic lens specialized in portraits with which we will achieve an incredible artistic result. The third lens is a macro with which to photograph objects at a very close distance.

That at the hardware level but at the software level, so that the results are even better, the realme 8 5G comes equipped with five night landscape filters to enhance photos taken in low light.

Availability and introductory offer

Although its presentation was yesterday, all those who want to get hold of the realme 8 5G will have to wait until May 18 to have it in their hands. It will be available in two colors, Supersonic Blue and Supersonic Black, and in 2 configurations. 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB.

The 4GB + 64GB version will be available only on Amazon and will arrive with an introductory offer of 179 euros until May 20, and then go on to have a price of 199 euros. The 6GB + 128GB version will have an official price of 249 euros but, from May 18 to 20, it will be available for 229 euros in all official distributors such as Amazon, MediaMarkt, PcComponentes, The Phone House, Fnac and Carrefour among others.

