Razer continues to expand its range of gaming ultrabooks. The company of the three snakes is committed to expanding a range that we already had available with a 4K screen with Gorillas Glass, launching today its new Razer Blade Stealth 13 with Full HD screen and a refresh rate of 120 hertz.

Blade Stealth 13 with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics

The new Razer Blade Stealth 13 comes with a stocking of 304.66 mm wide, 210 mm deep and 5.3 mm thick, counting with a weight of 1.4 Kg. Which makes it one of the most compact gamer devices on the market. Its matte black design has a full keyboard with Chroma backlight that we can customize with Razer Synapse 3.

Its matte screen 13.3-inch with 1920 x 1080p FHD resolution features only 4.9mm frames, allowing for outstanding image quality thanks to compatibility with the 100% of the sRGB spectrum and a 120Hz refresh rate. This is enhanced with a graph NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti with 4GB of GDDR6 memory and 1024 NVIDIA CUDA cores, which offers 80% more performance compared to the GeForce GTX 1050.

Along with this we also have an HD webcam and an IR sensor that allows us to unlock the terminal thanks to Windows Hello, a security measure that allows us to forget passwords or the use of pin.

In your guts we are going to find a processor Intel Core i7-1065G7 up to 3.9 Ghz with Intel Turbo Boost technology, in its 25W variant, which promises to be faster, accompanied by a 16GB LPDDRX RAM at 3733 MHz and a storage capacity of 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2.

The specifications are completed with four speakers, a USB-C Thunderbolt 3 port, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, a second-generation USB-C 3.1, 2 USB A 3.1 and a 3.5mm jack port for headphones.

Price and availability

The new Razer Blade Stealth 13 will be available beginning April 21 on the Razer website and authorized distributors in the United States and Canada. For Europe, China, Asia Pacific and the Middle East its arrival is announced soon, although if exact date is to be revealed.

Regarding the price, the Razer Blade Stealth 13 with a 13.3-inch FHD screen at 120 Hz is going to come out for € 1,799.99 or € 1,999.99.

