Ivan Rakitic He has not mincing words. The Croatian has a contract with Barcelona until 2021, but his future may be far from Barcelona. He prefers to focus on enjoying on the grass when he can do it if the coronavirus allows it, but he does not hide that the Catalan team has not contacted him to deal with his situation, so in summer everything points to the club trying to make cash with the.

“I don’t want to give the feeling of being angry or anything like that … it’s not like that. I am calm and happy where I am, but of course, there are two parts and we want to do things well. I don’t like forcing anything… that’s what I wanted to say, that if you have to study or discuss various options, well, we see it, but always looking for the best solution for everyone, ”Rakitic began in an interview for Movistar +.

Then he did throw an elegant dart at the Catalan directive: “Maybe for having other things to do, nobody called me Not at all. I don’t have any news … but, really, I really want to continue working with the new coaching staff, that the competition resumes and to be able to go for the titles that we have left there ». The Croatian a few days ago recognized the illusion that would make him return to Sevilla, one of the options he has on the table, but not the only one. There are several suitors, and in that sense Rakitic is calm.

On the return of soccer

The Balkan miss the ball and hopes that the competition can be resumed as long as there is no danger: “Uncertainty costs a little. It’s already starting to cost me to work alone. I really want to feel the ball, the grass and the group effort, to continue working with the new coaching staff and with my teammates. It hurts to say that we don’t know when everything will return to normal. But we understand that there are more important things than soccer, which is our health.

“We all want to play again. And win the league by playing. But I also understand that if you can’t go back somehow, the season will have to end. And if we are the first, then we will have to be the champions », he ends.