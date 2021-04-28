new quarter of record for the firm

Apple has released this Wednesday the results that correspond to its second fiscal quarter (Q2 2021). The firm maintains the strong upward trend shown in the previous segment, presented records in various categories, as well as in the total of this quarterly period.

These results correspond to the first three months of the calendar year usually translate into the second best annual period –in financial terms– of the firm. In them, part of the sales associated with the festive period of the first weeks of the year are collected, also propelled by the greatest novelty of the multiple devices that the company usually reveals in the final section of the course.

In total, the firm has presented some revenue of $ 89,584 million. This figure represents an increase of 54% compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The distribution is as follows:

iPhone: 47,938 million dollars.Mac: 9,102 million dollars.iPad: 7,807 million dollars.Wearables, home and accessories: 7,836 million dollars.Services: 16.901 million dollars.

“Apple is in a period of radical innovation across our entire product line and we remain focused on how we can help our teams and the communities in which we work to emerge from this pandemic into a better world,” said Tim Cook, CEO of the company.

Mac and Services set the standard

Although growth has been notable in general, there are two categories that stand out in particular. Mac and Servicios have broken their historical record of income this quarter, indicating the strong role that both claim within the firm.

