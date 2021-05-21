New Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, a high-end 5G processor that will reach Motorola, OPPO or Xiaomi phones

This new processor supports Wifi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and high-speed 5G.

The American manufacturer of mobile processors has just announced during its annual summit the launch of its new chipset, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, a high-end 5G processor that It will come to Motorola, OPPO or Xiaomi mobiles.

These are the main features of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G

According Kedar Kondap, Vice President of Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies Inc. the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G incorporates many of the latest high-end premium features and technologies to help make the experiences of the next generation more accessible.

The Snapdragon 778G 5G has been manufactured using the novel 6 nanometer technology and offers above-average performance and energy efficiency. This is achieved thanks to the fact that its main core, the Qualcomm® Kryo ™ 670, increases overall CPU performance by up to 40% and the built-in GPU, the Adreno 642L, is designed to offer up to 40% faster graphic rendering than the previous generation.

At the connectivity level, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G has the system Qualcomm® FastConnect ™ 6700, which supports Wifi speeds of up to 2.9 Gbps and allows us to access 160 Hz channels in both the 5 GHz and 6 GHz bands. In addition, this new high-end processor has support for Bluetooth 5.2 and high-speed 5G networks.

If we focus on the photographic section, the Snapdragon 778G has a triple ISP to capture three videos at the same time. This means that users will be able to record from three lenses at the same time, allowing them to capture the details from each of them and automatically merging them to create a professional quality video. This chipset will allow us to take quality videos 4K HDR10 + and it is also compatible with staggered HDR image sensors, which will allow us capture videos with better detail, color and contrast.

The surname G of this new processor model reveals that we are before a gaming chipset and in this section we must highlight that it has the system Qualcomm Game Quick Touch, which will allow us enjoy the most demanding games with really low latency.

These are the manufacturers that will include the Snapdragon 778G in their future terminals

Qualcomm has also confirmed what they are the brands they are collaborating with for the Snapdragon 778G to reach your future smartphones:

Honor.realme.OPPO.Motorola.Xiaomi.

