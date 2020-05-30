By Sebastian Quiroz

05/29/2020 8:49 am

Backward compatibility will be one of the most important factors of the next generation. Microsoft is ahead in this matter, because the games from its previous consoles will be available on Xbox Series X. On the other hand, Sony is only focusing on bringing PS4 titles to the PlayStation 5.

According to sources close to Eurogamer, “Sony has told PlayStation 4 game developers that any new titles submitted for certification must also be compatible with PlayStation 5, starting July 13.” Thus, Titles submitted to the Japanese company for testing after mid-July will technically be compatible with PS4 and PS5.

A game will be considered PlayStation 5 compatible only if its shipping code runs smoothly on the next generation of Sony and offers the same features on PS5 as it does on PS4. It is also important to mention that this only applies to titles that are presented to the company after July 13, this does not mean that releases after these dates have to do the same. Thus, games like Ghost of Tsushima, which hits the market on July 17, will not be part of this initiative.

However, Sources close to Eurogamer assure that Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us Part II will have support for PlayStation 5, although at the moment Sony has not mentioned anything about it.

While approved software has the technical ability to function from generation to generation, Sony has yet to go into detail on how it will actually handle this.

