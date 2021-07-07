New prototype to detect radon, a carcinogenic gas that accumulates in buildings

Quickly detect gas build-up

In addition to incorporating the appropriate security measures in new constructions, it is necessary to perform fast and reliable measurements inside the buildings that allow us detect peaks of radon accumulation to act accordingly and thus protect human health. In our country, a team of researchers from the Barcelona Institute of Microelectronics (IMB-CNM-CSIC) has collaborated in the design and development of a prototype for detecting gas that monitors its levels automatically and remotely.

“The dosimeters currently on the market perform passive measurements: you have to leave them in the room where you want to measure radon for a few hours and then go back and analyze the data,” explains Salvador Hidalgo, principal investigator at the IMB-CNM-CSIC in the project. “In other circumstances this may be correct, but when we talk about conditions that can affect health it is necessary to be more proactive, have an almost real-time control of the environment and also be able to make the appropriate corrections automatically if radon levels are high”. The new prototype is a portable detector, which is plugged into the current and which provides real and periodic measurement through the wireless network to which it is connected. If the radon concentration exceeds a certain threshold, the ventilation elements would automatically activate to return to levels acceptable for human health.

“Radon concentrations vary greatly throughout the day”, Explains Manuel Lozano, Deputy Director of Singular Scientific and Technical Infrastructures at the IMB-CNM-CSIC. “Generally there is a lot accumulated at the end of the night, in the morning it drops sharply as it is the time when buildings are usually aired, and then continues to accumulate throughout the day. In addition, atmospheric pressure also determines the release of radon, which increases when the pressure drops ”.

Features of the new prototype

The team has developed a semiconductor sensor for the detection of radioactive elements generated during radon decay and a control system capable of providing gas concentration measurements with frequencies less than half an hour. This is the main novelty. “What most commercial detectors do is average the radon concentration registered in the preceding 24/48 hours,” says Dolores Cortina, a researcher at the Galician Institute of High Energy Physics (IGFAE) of the University of Santiago de Compostela. “For this, the implementation of an algorithm adapted to the high capacities of the sensor developed has been key, allowing to combine speed and reliability in the measurement”, he adds.

The engineering that has had to be developed to maximize gas detection has been, for the researchers, one of the main challenges of the detector, which contains inside a silicon sensor manufactured in the Integrated Micro and Nanofabrication Clean Room of the IMB- CNM-CSIC. “The radon detectors that exist today mount the detector on the sensor, which is usually a silicon chip, and use the silicon chips that already exist on the market. We have done it the other way around: we have manufactured a custom chip, with the optimal geometry to increase the sensitivity in the detection of radon ”, explains Lozano.

“The biggest challenge has been integrating the silicon into the heart of the radon detector; the final characteristics of the system depend on its quality, stability and repeatability ”, indicates Hidalgo. “Modular structures consisting of ten silicon detectors have been manufactured, of which three have been used for this prototype, positioned in a novel way. This solution allows us to have a very flexible system, with a quick and easy adaptation depending on the application ”, he adds.

Now, and once the prototype is ready, it will be necessary to develop it at an industrial level. “We are in the search stage for trading companies with the technical capacity to manufacture and distribute it on a large scale,” explains Lozano. “It is a very complex phase, but important: currently all chip-based radon detection devices on the market come from outside the European Union. The current global shortage of microprocessors has highlighted how dangerous external dependence on the supply of chips is, ”he concludes.