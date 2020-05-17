The Big leagues Baseball will look like high school tournaments this year under protocols to deal with the new coronavirus, with players without showers, stadiums without an audience and players possibly arriving in uniform, as they did when they were teenagers.

Team personnel will be prohibited from eating in restaurants on trips. Even the Phillie Phantic and Mr. Met will be missing, banned from the field along with all the other pets on the team.

The traditional swapping of line-up cards would be eliminated, along with handshakes, punches and bat boys, according to a 67-page draft of the Operations Manual proposed by the Major League Baseball 2020. A copy was sent to teams on Friday and obtained by The Associated Press.

Teams may have 50 players each under the plan, with the active number for each game still being negotiated. Spitting is prohibited along with the use of saunas, steam rooms, swimming pools and cryotherapy chambers.

Batting in indoor cages is discouraged and gloves are recommended to take the bat. Batting practice pitchers should wear facemasks, sanitized dugout phones after each use.

Players cannot touch their faces to signal, and they are not allowed to lick their fingers. Teams are encouraged to hold outdoor meetings. Teams were asked to respond with their suggested input before May 22.

The protocols were written by the Senior Vice Presidents of MLB Patrick Houlihan, Bryan Seeley and Chris Young, and Vice President Jon Coyles.

Young is a former pitcher who retired after the 2017 season. The protocols include details on testing for team personnel, which are divided into three levels.

All others cannot enter clubhouses, dugouts, and the field. Everyone should keep their distance during the national anthem and “God bless America.”

The fielders are “encouraged to retreat several steps from the base runner” between pitches. First and third base coaches must not approach base runners or umpires, and players must not socialize with opponents. Managers and coaches must wear masks while in dugouts.

The entire travel group, including players, must wear personal protective equipment while on buses and flights. Restaurants are off-road, including hotel ones, as are the hotel’s fitness centers.

“We emphasize that this is a first draft, and it will undergo several rounds of changes as we gather feedback and suggestions from clubs, players association, players and government officials,” the deputy commissioner wrote.

Dan Halem in an email to the owners, team presidents and CEOs, and general managers who accompanied the protocols.

