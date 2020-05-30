Authorities in major American cities were preparing for a new night of protests over the death of unemployed African American George Floyd, perpetrated by a white police officer, after the serious unrest that crowned the latest protests.

In Minnesota, where the protests began in front of the Minnesota Third Police Station, where police officer Derek Chauvin, who suffocated Floyd by kneeling for at least ten minutes on his neck, was serving when he was already handcuffed. People who stay in their homes and comply with the curfew announced by Governor Tim Walz, from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

“Young people, please. Please. Stay home tonight,” asked Clarence Castile, whose nephew, Philando, died of a police action in 2016, according to statements collected by Europa Press.

“Do not allow the good to be translated into bad words. Do not allow the message to be distorted. Comply with the curfew,” said the president of the Stairstep foundation, Alfred Babington-Johnson.

Also the mayor of Cincinnati (Ohio), John Cranley, announced a curfew from 10:00 to 6:00 after the riots last night.

Cranley noted that most of the protesters acted peacefully, but a small group caused “a lot of damage” in shops and properties.

Protestors are throwing objects at our mounted unit / police horses. Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) May 30, 2020

In Cleveland, Ohio, protests have already started and the police intervened to disperse those who were “throwing objects,” CNN reported, adding that the demonstration began peacefully, but was later ordered to disperse.

In Austin, Texas, protesters cut Interstate 35 entirely and in both directions, the city’s mobility authority reported on Twitter.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent more than 1,500 agents to Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, and Austin.

For his part, Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb ordered state police to support local law enforcement “to ensure the safety and property of our citizens,” following yesterday’s protests in Indianapolis.

“Violence and vandalism alienate us from our common desire to resolve differences. Let us all be part of the solution again,” said Holcomb, in an attempt to contain the anger at racial discrimination that periodically generates a case involving police. .

For its part, in the state of Wisconsin, the National Guard is prepared to deploy in Milwaukee by order of the governor, Tony Evers, who warned that there are “agitators who have harmed peaceful protesters after the murder of George Floyd.”

Here are our current statistics citywide, pertaining to protests. * Please note: These numbers are reflective to this morning. We will provide updates as time permits. pic.twitter.com/PkcW8qlItJ Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) May 30, 2020

President Donald Trump, for his part, once again tightened his speech and called on “liberal governors and mayors” to be “much tougher” on the protests “or the federal government will step in and do what needs to be done, and that it includes the use of the unlimited power of our Army and many arrests. “

“Crossing state lines to incite violence is a FEDERAL CRIME!” Trump warned on Twitter.

.