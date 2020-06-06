The United States expects massive demonstrations against racial inequality and police brutality this Saturday, a day that will also be marked by a new ceremony in memory of George Floyd, whose death sparked this historic wave of protests.

Large protests were announced in many American cities, including New York, Miami and Washington, where tens of thousands of people will take to the streets, according to media estimates.

After an emotional first ceremony in Minneapolis on Thursday, a second tribute will be paid to this 46-year-old black citizen who was immobilized to suffocation by a white police officer during an arrest on May 25 in this northern city.

The new ceremony will take place in Raeford, in his home state of North Carolina.

The controversy grew before the repression of the protests by the security forces. In recent days, several videos have been circulated showing violent police interventions against peaceful protesters.

The latest, released Thursday night, shows a protester being pushed by two police officers and slammed to the ground while alone in front of dozens of them in Buffalo, New York State.

A first official statement said the 75-year-old man, who was bleeding profusely and appeared to have passed out, “tripped and fell.” In response to the outrage over the images, the two police officers involved were suspended.

The state governor, Andrew Cuomo, also requested his dismissal, and the local prosecutor opened an investigation. “Cops must be protectors, not warriors,” said Mark Poloncarz, chief executive of Erie County, to which Buffalo belongs.

– Suspended agents –

In New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio, booed Thursday during a ceremony to honor Floyd in Brooklyn for failing to condemn police brutality against nonviolent protesters, vowed to investigate all reported incidents and indicated that disciplinary action would be taken.

Two other police officers were suspended, city police chief Dermot Shea announced Friday, citing “disturbing incidents.”

You see yourself in a video pushing a woman to the ground; the other removing the protective mask of a protester and spraying it with pepper spray.

Across the country, in Washington state, the Mayor of Tacoma called for the firing of police officers implicated in the death of a black man on March 3, after a new video was released that appeared to show them beating the man. and immobilizing him before he died in his custody.

The slogan “Black Lives Matter” painted in capital letters on Washington Avenue leading to the White House

In Indianapolis, in the Midwest, police launched an investigation after another video was released that showed at least four officers beating a woman with their batons and shooting tear gas on Sunday night.

In anticipation of further protests, the Seattle police chief announced a 30-day ban on the use of these gases.

Minneapolis police also announced Friday a ban on resorting to “strangulation,” a dangerous technique used in 2014 in New York against Eric Garner, another black man who was killed by police officers and whose cry “I can’t breathe” was also uttered by George Floyd before he died.

– “A great day” –

New examples of police abuse fuel the anger behind protests that have rocked the United States for 10 days.

Some of his demands have been heard: The police officer who pressed his knee for almost nine minutes on Floyd’s neck was charged on Wednesday with intentional homicide, and no longer involuntary as established by the first accusation, while the other three police officers present were charged. for helping and instigating.

But now the mobilizations go beyond this case, denouncing systemic racism and demanding real change.

The protests, which degenerated into riots and in some cases looting, have managed to remain peaceful in recent days and several cities, including Washington, Seattle and Los Angeles, have lifted the curfew that was imposed to control the riots.

Demonstrations in support of George Floyd around the world

But not New York, where it will rule until Sunday night. On Friday, thousands of people gathered in Brooklyn and Manhattan.

There were also mobilizations in other countries such as neighboring Canada, where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau marched in Ottawa with thousands of people.

US President Donald Trump, who continues to call for the restoration of law and order, again urged states on Friday to request a reinforcement from the National Guard, especially those who have so far dispensed with doing so, such as New York.