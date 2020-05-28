The English company Swindon Powertrain has opened the firm order book for its new propulsion system for electric vehicles HPD, whose first deliveries will be made in August. The official price for the 80 kW (107 hp) power unit is 6,400 pounds (approximately 7,100 euros). It includes the motor and the inverter with different options for cooling, wiring of up to one meter and a transmission with a speed to which you can add a limited slip differential.

The company claims to have refined and improved the specifications of the system presented in October 2019 developed for B-segment models, small-size commercial vehicles, classics and recreational vehicles. Its compact design responds to the needs of different companies in the transport sector. Among them are small manufacturers They do not have the possibility to invest in the development of electric drive systems for their electric passenger and commercial vehicles. It can also be indicated for use in small-scale classic vehicle and recreational vehicle conversions.

The powertrain consists of a brushless, permanent magnet electric motor, which is supplied by iNetic. The nominal power it is capable of producing is 80 kW (107 hp) when continuous operation is required of it. Both the motor and the inverter have been chosen from those available on the market for being extremely small and light. It rotates at 8,000 rpm offering a maximum torque of 1,565 Nm, although this characteristic depends on the inverter chosen.

The size of the box in which it is integrated is now 441 mm x 384 mm x 228 mm and weighs 49.9 kilograms, compared to 600 mm x 440 mm x 280 mm high and 70 kilograms of unit weight prototype from six months ago. These measures make it the drive unit with the highest power-volume ratio which can be used in electric vehicles. In its housing it has multiple installation points and the ability to locate the inverter and the cooling system separately, making it flexible to adapt to a wide range of vehicles.

Features table of the new Swindon Powertrain electric drive system.

Swindon Powertrain offers two options for the investor, depending on the voltage of the battery to which it is connected, although there is also the possibility that each client can use their own. It also makes available to its customers an online calculator, free to use, which allows calculate the gear ratio depending on the size of the tire and the maximum speed at which you want to limit the vehicle.

According to Swindon Powertrain, in the weeks after the HPD high-power system was unveiled, the company received more than 400 requests for information, with advance reservations based on information from the prototype, which has since been significantly improved. Several manufacturers announced their commitment to the development of R&D projects based on it.

