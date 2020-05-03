The Italian Minister of Education, Lucia Azzolina, presented on Saturday (3) information about the new plan of the Italian government to resume school activities in September, suspended due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, and caused a controversy in the country.

Minister informed the possibility of a ‘mixed education’

During an interview with the SkyTg24 program, the minister reiterated the possibility of a “mixed education”, in which classes are partly in person and partly online at a distance, to share rooms and not have too many students in the same environment.

“It is clear that, in comparison with the historical situation we are facing, we have to imagine many options. One before going back to normal as we would all like, and the other is an option with respect to the fact that the coronavirus still accompanies our lives until find a vaccine. With that, it is clear that we cannot return our students to groups of 28 or 30 people “, he explained.

Azzolina also said that the idea is that half of the students attend schools for half a week, while the other half study online remotely. Then the classes would change the method in the second part of the week. However, both groups would be kept “connected, so that sociability would remain”.

The minister also reported that “not everyone was ready and not everyone had the resources” for the change in education caused by the pandemic, but her commitment and that of the entire ministry “was to intervene immediately to prevent students from staying home alone without do nothing “.

“We created the page immediately, invested money on the ministry’s website and got help from the third sector and associations to distribute devices to everyone. We asked teachers not to leave our students alone,” he said.

According to Italian policy, “the school was absolutely not ready to do what it did, the distance education that I claim as an important step forward, although with many difficulties, was a great success”.

The importance of returning to school is a concept also expressed in the last speech by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, but the position of the minister has generated controversy for worrying unions, in addition to educators and teachers, who, after two months of classes at home, fear an “increasing disparity” among children, mainly due to the lack of internet access.

“The safe recovery of school activities is an important and delicate issue that affects millions of families and students. A serious discussion must be opened at Palazzo Chigi, [sede do governo]”said Annamaria Furlan, general secretary of the Italian Confederation of Workers’ Unions (CISL), stressing that” changes and distance learning are unthinkable due to the poverty level of many families and the weak expansion of broadband “.

After the controversy, the representative of the Ministry of Education task force, Patrizio Bianchi, said that the Azzolina project is only for “an initial scenario”, with “variants that need to be weighed”.

“The important thing is that everyone can make the best use of the conditions that we can offer,” he said to ANSA.

As of this Monday (4), the Italian government will start the so-called “Phase 2” in the fight against the new coronavirus and will begin to reopen the country. As a result, thousands of people will return to work, which could be a problem for parents who have no one to leave their children with.

“If we return to work from May 4, we must respond immediately to families. For this reason, together with other government ministers, we are working on a protocol that we will soon send to the Scientific Technical Committee to allow small groups of children, with 4 or 5 years or more, return to schools “, said Azzolina.

Finally, the Minister of Education defended the return of classes because children in primary school are in “a very delicate segment of school life, in which one learns to read, write and count”.

