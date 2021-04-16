New promotional poster for Star Wars: The Bad Remittance

Little by little Disney + is reminding us that the premiere of the animated series is approaching “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” / Star War: La Remesa Mala “, which will be the “sequel” to “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.” The new animated series will continue the story, where ‘The Clone Wars’ left off, and will even serve as a bridge between the events of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars Rebels”, although this time the protagonists will be different . The series will focus on the so-called Bad Remittance that we saw at the beginning of season 7 of ‘The Clone Wars’.

A new promotional poster reminds us of the arrival of this series and where it will be framed. Thus, we have the five main clones in the foreground (Hunter, Crosshair, Wrecker, Tech and Echo), while around them we have Emperor Palpatine at the top, after executing Order 66, and that other clone at the bottom. that was presented to us in the last trailer and that seems to have its importance at the level of history.

The new series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Remittance as they find their way into a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone Wars. The members of the Remesa, a unique squad of clones that vary genetically from their clone brethren, each possess a unique exceptional ability that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

The series will premiere with a 70 minute special on May 4, and then a new episode every Friday starting May 7.