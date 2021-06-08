New project for Eiza Gonzlez, ‘Wolf Country’

Va Deadline reports that Endeavor Content and 51 Entertainment have teamed up for a new project to star in Eiza Gonzlez, a Mexican actress who has just triumphed in half the world with ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘. The project in question will be ‘Wolf Country’An action thriller directed by Jennifer Fox (‘The Tale’) from a screenplay written by Pete Begler (‘Chance’).

Gonzlez will play a young congresswoman who is rejected by her entire community when a large drug loot is discovered, which leads directly to a ranch that belongs to the beloved and praised Sheriff of the city, her father. When the guy escapes custody into the rugged wilderness of Colorado, his daughter must face the same man who taught her all about right and wrong to bring him to justice.

The actress has just finished the production of ‘Ambulance’, an action thriller that stars alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and is directed by Michael Bay. Returning to ‘Wolf Country’, Endeavor Content will handle worldwide sales for the film, while Lynette Howell Taylor and Samantha Housman of 51 Entertainment will produce it.