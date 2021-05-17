new privacy options would fall short compared to iOS

The 2021 edition of Google I / O promises several novelties regarding the products developed by the Mountain View company. With regard to its operating system for mobile devices, Android 12 will be formally released with several new features. The new version of the software would not only bring an aesthetic change, but also functional improvements. The privacy section would have its moment of prominence, although changes would not be as deep as users wanted.

According to The Information, seen by Apple Insider, the new privacy protection measures in Android would be far from those implemented by Apple recently. Google It would facilitate user control of the tracking that developers can perform, but not at the level of iOS 14.5 App Tracking Transparency.

Apparently, the Mountain View firm feels the pressure of Apple’s latest measures, but you don’t want to hurt your online advertising business.

Pressured by Apple’s recent iPhone privacy initiative, Google is speeding up work to limit how app developers can track the 2.5 billion people who use phones with their Android software. The efforts are still in motion and have been delayed by internal concerns that the $ 130 billion a year spent on mobile ads in the United States, an industry dominated by Google, will decline, people involved with the work said. The Information

Photo by Rami Al-zayat on Unsplash

What Google would have chosen to incorporate into Android is an option for easier access to privacy controls. From there, and as is currently the case, users could restrict certain app access permissions to certain functions (camera and location, for example).

However, simplified access to privacy controls would not equate to less tracing by developers. According to Apple Insider, Google employees assured that the company intends to continue allowing targeted advertising, and that advertisers can measure its effectiveness.

This is where Android wouldn’t move fast enough to match Apple’s privacy measures in iOS 14.5. The Cupertino firm launched App Tracking Transparency, which forces developers to receive explicit permission to collect information. And the adoption of this feature would be so successful that 96% of iPhone users would have already taken advantage of it.

