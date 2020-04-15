“You Can’t Hurt A Fool” is the third single I anticipate that The Pretenders present from their next album ‘Hate For Sale’, which BMG will edit on July 17, 2020.

After their first single “The Buzz” (clearly PopRock theme) and I know his amazing second single Hate For Sale (with which they claimed the PunkRock of their origins), now comes “You Can’t Hurt A Fool” a blue song where Chrissie Hynde it shows all the vocal power of his velvety and personal throat.

Produced by the famous Stephen Street (The Smiths, The Cranberries, Blur).

‘Hate For Sale’ is the eleventh studio album of The Pretenders and the first to be written between Chrissie Hynde and the electrifying and dynamic guitarist James Walbourne (Jerry Lee Lewis, Dave Gahan or The Rails).

The previous album of The Pretenders It was ‘Alone’ In 2016, a great success that took them two years of touring around the world. In 2019 they shared tour with Fleetwood Mac across the UK, concluding it with two historic dates in Wembley Stadium Londoner.

The new album of The Pretenders, ‘Hate For Sale’, will be available from July 17, 2020, through BMG, in 12-inch CD and vinyl – heavy grammage.