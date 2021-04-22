New preview of the imminent new Skoda Fabia

The new generation of urban Skoda, the Skoda Fabia, is closer than ever. The Czech firm has already presented us with some official images of the fourth generation of the small Skoda, although, yes, with a lot of camouflage. Now, just a few days before its official presentation, Skoda shows us several sketches that put our long teeth back with the new Skoda Fabia 2021.

The renewal of the shortlist of urban Volkswagen Group It seems to be being completed at a more than rapid pace: after the presentation a few days ago of the SEAT Ibiza update and the arrival just a few hours ago of the Volkswagen Polo renewal, it is now the turn of the Skoda Fabia, a model that, in this case , will not present a slight update as in the case of the other two, but a new generation will be presented.

As we already know, The Skoda Fabia will definitely switch to the MQB A0 modular platform that is already used by the rest of the German giant’s urban, which will mean a very big jump no longer in terms of size (which too, because the Fabia will measure more than 4.1 meters long) but also in technical and technological terms.

The new Skoda Fabia 2021 will be much more technological

The sketches that Skoda has provided leave little room for the imagination: the Skoda Fabia 2021 will have a relatively continuous design on the outside, with marked lines and visible edges, making in general that the image of the Fabia is more robust and muscular That so far.

Inside the unknown is total, but after appreciating the renewal of the Ibiza and after knowing the structure of the latest Skoda creations such as the Skoda Octavia or the Skoda Enyaq iV, the dashboard may well be focused on digitization, with touch controls, digital instrumentation and a large floating center display for the infotainment system.

The technological load will increase significantly, so that the Fabia will feature LED headlights and a lane keeping system as standard across the range, to which all kinds of driving assistants can be added as an option. Encouraged by three-cylinder engines, the Skoda Fabia, Yes indeed, at least initially renounces any type of hybridization.