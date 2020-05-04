Vodafone prepaid rates were limited to Vodafone Yu, aimed at the youngest, along with Traveler or Mi País, intended for tourists or foreigners. However, the operator did not have a traditional offer in this segment, or at least that it followed the same line as the contract rates. This changes from Wednesday May 6 with new rates that replace some of the current ones and incorporate more gigabytes to navigate, in addition to a change in the denomination.

Prepaid or card rates are still tremendously important in the Spanish market, so the operators do not neglect them. The reality is that many times they go unnoticed despite offering quite interesting features. Vodafone It does not want to be left behind in this market segment and presents its new rate proposal for its prepaid customers with more gigs or minutes (national and international).

New prepaid rates for Vodafone S, M and L

New prepaid customers, but also current Vodafone card customers, will be able to have the new rates starting next Wednesday. As confirmed by the British operator, this is how the new prepaid rates will be and this is how the catalog will be updated with respect to the current offer:

Prepaid S (current Vodafone Basic): offers 6GB of navigation, unlimited calls to all Vodafone prepaid calls and 300 national and international minutes to 56 destinations for 10 euros.

Prepaid M (current Mi País): offers 12GB, unlimited minutes for national calls and 800 minutes for 56 international destinations for 15 euros.

Prepaid L (current Vodafone Traveler): offers 25GB of navigation and unlimited national calls for 20 euros.

All include roaming in Europe, UK and USA. They will be available from the date indicated, that is, May 6. Customers with the Vodafone Basic, Mi País and Vodafone Traveler rates will also enjoy these improvements from the moment they renew the benefits of their rate, having more gigabytes and minutes. The renewal period of the benefits of these rates will be every 28 days.

Vodafone Yuser and Mega Yuser rates will be marketed while supplies last. Current customers will be able to continue using it and they will also have an improvement in their conditions, since Yuser customers will enjoy 5GB more per month and Mega Yuser customers from 10GB more per month, both without price increase.

