New posters of ‘Black Widow’: David Harbor hints at the arrival of the Winter Guard, the Soviet Avengers

Scarlett Johansson’s first (and last) solo film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been made to be expected. ‘Black Widow’ was going to premiere on April 30, 2020, but a pandemic arrived and Disney abandoned theaters. More than a year later, Natasha Romanoff is getting closer to returning to the big screen … and to the small screen at the same time.

‘Black Widow’ will premiere on July 9 simultaneously in theaters and on Disney + through Premium Access. We can choose between seeing the first film of Phase 4 of the UCM in theaters or at home, paying an extra apart from the subscription. But the truth is that, taking into account that two years have passed since the previous Marvel Studios movie, ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’, the truth is that we would see ‘Black Widow’ on the microwave screen if they forced us.

Marvel has unveiled character posters for the main characters: Natasha Romanoff (Johansson), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Melina (Rachel Weisz), Alexei Shostakov (David Harbor), Taskmaster and Rick Mason (OT Fagbenle).

The most talked about poster is being that of Taskmaster. First of all, because the design of this villain’s costume, which has many fans, is dividing the marvelitas. There are those who are convinced, and others just hate it. But the most controversial thing is that the poster appears without the name of the actor or actress who plays it. Marvel continues to play games around the identity of Taskmaster, a villain whose main ability is to copy the movements of his enemies..

Many think that Rick Mason is the suspect with the most ballots of hiding behind the mask. This is what the actor of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ advanced to ComicBook about his character in 2019: “He is a kind of assistant to spies and those of the underworld who need some help. He may be a not very ambivalent, but he has a very complex relationship with Natasha. “

Soviet Avengers … unite?

The one who has decided to make people talk is David Harbor. The ‘Stranger Things’ actor has shared the poster of his character with a text that has set off alarms: “Ursa, Yelena, Nat, CD, Sputnik, myself and the rest of the Winter’s Watch are looking forward to sharing with you a bag of popcorn and an old big screen in a dark theater on July 9.”.

Aside from the blatant joke about the Russian coronavirus vaccine, the rest of the names are a mixture of the characters we already know from the movie and others from the Marvel comics. Nat and Yelena are the characters of Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh (and it is said that she could be the new Black Widow after Natasha’s death), but who are the other two?

The Winter Guard comes from the Marvel comics, specifically they existed in the plot that took place on Earth-616, and they were a Soviet response to the Avengers. Its leader was Crimson Dynamo (hence that CD), and among its members are Red Guardian and Ursa Major.

Red Guardian is Alexei himself, the character portrayed by Harbor. In the comics, Alexei Shostakov is married to Natalia Romanova, the Natasha Romanoff of that universe, and is trained by the Soviet Union to become the Red Guardian, the Soviet answer to Captain America.

Crimson Dynamo is the alter ego of Anton Artutovich Vanko, one of Russia’s greatest inventors on Earth-616. A big fan of Tony Stark’s work, he invents an armor similar to Iron Man. He could be an important character in the future of the MCU, specifically in the Disney + series ‘Armor Wars’.

On the other hand, Ursa Major is the alter ego of Mikhail Uriokovich, a Russian mutant who transforms into a bear, and is also part of the Winter Watch. Neither he nor the Crimson Dynamo have appeared in any promotional material for the film at the moment, but it has been rumored that Ursa Major could appear in ‘Black Widow’, and there are those who believe he will be played by Olivier Richters, a Dutch bodybuilder who is in the distribution of film. According to Screenrant, Hasbro recently announced that it is manufacturing a figure of the character, which could be a clue that it will appear in the MCU.