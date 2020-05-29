The new posters for season 2 of The Umbrella Academy are here. Very soon in the Netflix catalog.

In a couple of months, Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy will make its debut on the Netflix catalog. Fans will meet again with the Hargreeves family and they can continue with the action where season 1 of the series based on the comics of Gerard way. It will be the July 31, 2020 when the new batch of chapters from The Umbrella Academy Make your Netflix debut with new puzzles to solve and lots of questions to answer.

Yesterday we told you that The Umbrella Academy could be about to release the first official trailer for season 2. However, we were wrong in a resounding way. The tweet that was published by the official profile referred to another “transmission”.

It’s about the new The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Official Posters. In them we can see the members of this peculiar family team of superheroes covered up to the nose by the shade of the umbrella that gives the series its name.

In The Umbrella Academy Season 1, we met the Hargreeves family, a series of siblings who were adopted by an eccentric billionaire after each and every one of them was born under strange circumstances. This millionaire raised them to develop their powers and lead them as a team that was dedicated to fighting evil. However, things went wrong and everyone ended up separated, until the death of the millionaire, who brought them back together. Everything to meet a new threat.

Do you want to see the second season of The Umbrella Academy?

