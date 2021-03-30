new posters featuring the Looney Tunes

At the beginning of March we were able to see the first images of Space Jam: A New Legacy, the sequel to the popular movie released in 1996. To continue the ad campaign, Warner Bros. shared new posters to show us the Looney Tunes. However, this time they move away from the CGI (computer generated graphics) version to return to their cartoon roots. Remember that the film will play with both visual variants.

Thus, the posters feature Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Tweety, Daffy Duck, Roadrunner, Speedy Gonzales and Taz. Of course, we can also see Lebron James, who will be the protagonist of Space Jam: A New Legacy. The Los Angeles Lakers player will take over as Michael Jordan, a complicated task since we are talking about the best basketball player of all time. Despite the above, LeBron has been confident with his role.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, James acknowledged that his participation in Space Jam: A New Legacy will be “one of the most important games” he has ever played in his life. In fact, he disclosed that Warner approached him 15 years ago to take the roleHowever, he decided to focus 100% on his sports career. It is clear that his decision was more than correct, as he managed to establish himself as the best player of the modern era of the NBA.

I didn’t think I was ready to do something of that magnitude. I wanted to keep concentrating on my game and give everything I could.

Space Jam: A New Legacy has not been without controversy

The expectation that exists for Space Jam: A New Legacy has not prevented the emergence of controversy. Why? If you had the opportunity to see the film of the nineties, surely you remember the design of Lola bunny. Well then, Warner decided to desexualize said character in Space Jam: A New Legacy, a movement that has both defenders and detractors. Malcolm D. Lee, director of the feature film, noted that the first version of Lola Bunny was “Highly sexualized”, adding: “We are in 2021. It is important to reflect the authenticity of strong and capable female characters.”

We’ll see if the controversy remains when the film is released next. July 16th. Remember that it will be available in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously.

