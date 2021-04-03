New poster for “Space Jam”, LeBron James and Bugs Bunny team up | INSTAGRAM

As we well know, the film that joined Michael Jordan with the Looney Tunes will have its sequel in July this year with the player of Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James What protagonistThat’s right, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” is about to hit the screen.

And a few months after its release, the team of Warner Bros shared from his official social networks, the new poster of the film, in which the famous and talented basketball player LeBron James appears along with the unforgettable Bugs bunny.

The above happened yesterday evening, through the official account of Twitter of the aforementioned record production, when the new spectacular of the famous and highly anticipated film was published, in which the Los Angeles Lakers player appears along with one of the most famous animated characters of all time.

In the poster, we can see the imposing silhouette of athlete high-performance James, who wears the number 6 on his back and not his trademark 23, this was certainly something that confused the internet audience, but they decided not to pay as much attention to detail.

In addition, both protagonists of the film they hold a ball of basketball, so we can affirm that on this occasion we will also be an audience of a very important game, in turn, on a black background, the logo of the film stands out in red and blue tones.

Taking advantage of the publication of this spectacular photograph, it was announced that this Saturday, April 3, the new official trailer of the film will be released, which will reveal the first details of the film starring LeBron James.

So, yes, the trailer is already available too, and we will briefly tell you what it is about, remember that, in the original film, Buggs Bunny and his friends go in search of the Chicago Bulls legend to play a game of basketball against a team of aliens that wanted to kidnap them.

On this occasion, as seen in the clip of almost three minutes, it will be LeBron who needs cartoons to save his son from the “Servidoverso”, a virtual world dominated by an evil king played by Don Cheadle.

Apparently, the former Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat player is not satisfied at all with the ability shown by the Looney Tunes characters and that is why he chooses to put together a “Dream Team” with nothing more and nothing less than King Kong, the Iron Giant, Gandalf and Superman.

As incredible as it may seem, everything seems to indicate that a large number of characters from the Warner Bros universe will be present in the Toons universe.

In this way we could see that Buggs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Road Runner, Lola Bunny, Silvestre, Porky and the rest of the heroes of the first installment will be discarded at first by LeBron.

In the same way, in a short cameo several popular cartoons are also observed such as the Flintstones, Scoobey-Doo and his friends, the Yogi Bear, Gorilla Maguila, the Scarer Sharks, the Jetsons and many more, even a dragon similar to the from the Game Of Thrones series.

We well know that many of these characters were created by the illustrious Hanna-Barbera, a company that in 2001 was absorbed by Warner Bros. Animation, which is why none appeared in the 1996 Space Jame, but they will in this new film.

And, for some unknown reason for the final match, James bets on the lovable Toons to beat the Goon Squad.

Given this, in a recent interview the famous player gave a strong message to the spectator audience: “It is one of the greatest games, if not the biggest that I have played in my life, The Goon Squad is probably the best team in the history of basketball ”, he assured.

It is worth mentioning that “Space Jam: A New Legacy” is scheduled to premiere on July 16, in the United States, although, in the case of Mexico and Latin America, it is not yet revealed whether it will be available in theaters or in digital platforms, and the audience cannot wait.