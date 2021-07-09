new poster and premiere on August 5 in USA

Director James Gunn Brings Movie News “The Suicide Squad” by Twitter. In a publication he has launched a new and original promotional poster in which we can see all the members of the band, this dysfunctional group on the face of Amanda Waller.

Along with this, the filmmaker announces that in the United States, the film anticipates its premiere, going from Friday, August 6 to Thursday, August 5. A small change that is not reflected in this poster and that is more in line with the usual trend of the premieres on Thursday. This, as we say, does not affect other territories, but it must also be taken into account that the film is released earlier in other countries. Thus, it will arrive on July 30 in the case of the United Kingdom and Spain.

For those who can’t wait, The Suicide Squad arrives a day early in the United States: watch it on Thursday night, August 5, which is also my birthday, ”says director James Gunn on Twitter.

Along with this comes a TV Spot reminding that ticket sales are now available, and leaves a new look at the villain Starro

The Suicide Squad international TV Spot with our best look at Starro Yet from DCEUleaks