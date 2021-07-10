New positive for coronavirus in Espanyol

07/10/2021 at 9:24 PM CEST

Sport.es

After detecting 3 positives for coronavirus at the beginning of the preseason, Espanyol has reported during the afternoon of this Saturday of a new positive.

A routine PCR test control has confirmed the existence of a positive fourth among the components of the Espanyol squad and technical staff of the first team.

In the official statement, the club does not specify the name of the affected person, but it does confirm that the player has been isolated immediately at home despite having no symptoms.

On the other hand, the club has also taken advantage of the statement to report that one of the first positives detected in the tests prior to the start of training has already overcome the disease and has been incorporated normally to training with the group.