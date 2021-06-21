New Porsche batteries will charge in just 15 minutes

Getting an electric car that takes the same time to recharge its batteries as it would take to fill the tank of a car with an internal combustion engine may seem like a utopia. 15 minutes is still a longer time than it takes to refuel a car but, without a doubt, we are facing spectacular charging times and an exciting panorama for the electric car.

New Porsche batteries could be recharged in 15 minutesThey will have a much higher energy density, will require less raw material to produce and will be lighter. By ensuring the supply of this new generation of liquid electrolyte batteries, Porsche anticipates a future of high-end electric cars with much higher performance but, above all, much more competent when it comes to long-haul trips.

Porsche will have batteries with better energy density, which will require less raw material and which will be recharged at much higher powers, achieving charging times of 5% to 80% in 15 minutes

Porsche Taycan connected to an electric car charger.

Porsche teams up with Customcells

Porsche works to establish a joint venture with the German company Customcells, which is developing high-performance battery cells, investing tens of millions of euros to achieve an 80% stake. This joint venture will have a battery factory with sufficient annual production to provide high-performance batteries, and 100 kWh, to 1,000 electric cars such as the Porsche Taycan (Automotive News).

Oliver Blume, CEO of Porsche, has highlighted above all how this new generation of batteries will be lighter and allow fast charges of 15 minutes (Welt). Currently, the Porsche Taycan can charge its batteries from 5% to 80% in 22.5 minutes on chargers up to 270 W.

It is clear that minimizing electric car charging times is a desirable milestone for any manufacturer. However, Is this really the biggest challenge of the electric car?

Porsche wants to improve the 100 kilometers of autonomy in 5 minutes achieved by the Taycan, but this will require very powerful and expensive chargers

Diagram of the battery cooling system of the Porsche Taycan.

Currently a Porsche Taycan can extend its range 100 kilometers with a 5-minute quick charge. The performance of a Porsche Taycan allows long-haul trips with guarantees. However, in our travel test of the Porsche Taycan, in which we traveled between Malaga and Madrid, the recharge required that our trip had a duration of 6 hours, compared to the 5 hours that we would have taken, at legal speed, and without stops , with an internal combustion car.

To take full advantage of these fast charges requires very powerful and expensive fast chargers, which will naturally have a very high kWh cost. We are talking about technologies that, on the other hand, will be available for years only to customers who can access very high-end electric cars.

But, although the real challenge of the electric car is in its democratization, in the cheaper batteries in passenger cars for all audiences, and in the development of a public charging network that solves the problem of the driver who does not have a garage and, therefore, as a private charging point, We are pleased that in high-end electrics, steps forward are being taken that will undoubtedly reduce even more the inconveniences of the electric car.

Porsche Taycan battery pack schematic illustration.