New poll in Germany: 74% against combustion ban

The European Union is pushing for manufacturers to change the business model to electric cars, but no one has cared what customers think. A German newspaper has commissioned a poll, yielding a more than illuminating result. Up to 74% do not want combustion engines banned.

There are many surveys and reports that experts handle on the intentions when buying a car, and especially if customers consider the option of hybrid or electric cars. Europe is pushing for this type of model to begin to impose itself on combustion, at the same time a deadline for this technology is expected at the end of the decade.

However, although many consumers already value sustainable mobility vehicles, or so they say, a new survey in Germany carried out by the

German Energy Agency has shown that nothing less than 74% of those consulted – a population of 2,502 – are against the prohibition of combustion, no less than three out of four consulted. In fact, when asked “When do you think combustion engine cars should stop being sold in Germany?” 55 percent were very blunt in their response, pointing out that “No time limit”.

Electric cars and plug-in hybrids are not the priority option among Germans

Germans consider sustainable mobility vehicles if the price of fuel rises above 2 Euros

The Germans are willing to bet on new sustainable mobility options, but not specific ones being imposed on them and they take away their gasoline or diesel. The results of the consultation also show that the possibilities of eliminating combustion engines are becoming increasingly popular. In 2019, the DENA barely counted 18%, a percentage that has increased to 25 percent among those consulted, which indicates that more and more people assume that it will be a reality.

47 percent consider that 2030 should be the top of combustion, with a progressive dismantling From that year on, precisely the year that many brands are already considering and that the European Union will also try to impose in all the countries of the Old Continent. Taking into account the change in propulsion, the survey has also asked if the price of fuel would be a factor in switching to a more sustainable car.

70% would change if the price of fuel skyrocketed, while one in 5 Germans if the liter of gasoline or diesel amounts to 2.50 Euros. Two-thirds of those surveyed, about 1,668, would consider switching to an alternative energy vehicle if the cost of fuel equals or exceeds 2 Euros, or reduce the use of the private vehicle.