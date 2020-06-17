Today was special for Pokémon fans, and not just because of the premiere of the Armor Island, one of the DLCs that will receive Pokémon Sword and Shield. Today the company has made its presentation Pokémon Presents, in which we have discovered several titles that will be released on various platforms in the near future. One of them has been the response to the prayer of the fans for years. You asked for it and here it is: it arrives New Pokémon Snap!

This has been announced by Tsunekazu Ishihara, president of The Pokémon Company. New Pokémon Snap is a new title found currently under development (so it does not have an approximate release date) and that means the return of the legendary Pokémon Snap that premiered more than 20 years ago on Nintendo 64.

In New Pokémon Snap, we will visit natural landscapes mounted on a special vehicle while we do pictures of all the Pokémon that we see and how these interact with nature. Whether it’s a Pikachu eating an apple, a Primarina swimming in the sea, or a Pidgeot hunting a Magikarp, there will be all kinds of special moments to immortalize in photographs.

For now there are not many more details since, as we have mentioned, the title is in development. We do know that the person in charge of bringing this game to Nintendo Switch is Bandai Namco and that it will feature Pokémon from all generations, including the latest from Alola and Galar. We are still waiting for more information.

