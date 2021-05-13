New platform brings together multiple services and traffic procedures in Colombia

If you need to perform the mechanical technical review, the exams to obtain a driver’s license, a pedagogical course to reduce the value of a fine or even or one to learn how to drive in a school authorized but you do not know where to do it, now you will now find all the information about the sites that offer these services across the country on a single page: Pao.com.co.

There it is all the information of these organisms and the services they offer are described, their characteristics, the rates they charge, the promotions, the contact information, the location of the headquarters and the opening hours. Even through this page you can also request the appointment scheduling according to your availability and that of the center of your interest. And in a future is expected to be able to offer facilities for the pay on line.

Pao.com.co, a platform that brings together traffic services and procedures in Colombia

Currently, 376 organisms are registered identified according to the services they provide and which are organized into four categories: Automotive Diagnostic Centers, Automotive Training Centers, Driver Recognition Centers for driver’s license exams and Comprehensive Care Centers, that attend, among other things, the payment of fines and the realization of pedagogical courses.

To find the one that suits you, this page has four search filters which are scaled as follows:

1. First filter, It is done according to the organization providing the service among the four types of center already mentioned,

2. Second filter, according to the type of service required

3. Third filter, with two options: license category for CRC and Teaching Schools and vehicle type for CDA

4. Fourth filter, It is the maximum radius of movement that the user is willing to make to go to do their procedure.

With the list of results, the user can sort the information according to the distance, the price or the score rating, since the page is not only used to consult and search the procedures and services offered by these organizations, but also to compare the services offered and make a qualification of the attention, quality of the facilities, time of the process and more.

Thus, users benefit because they will be able to choose the site as it suits them by proximity, price, availability of agenda or even by the qualification given by other users. In some cases, they will also be informed about the entire procedure and requirements formal procedures anticipated To not waste time.

And also for the centers there will be benefits as the platform will increase the number of customers and they will have more visibility Over the services and the quality of delivery of them, in addition to optimizing service times, thanks to the option of scheduling, which incidentally is very useful today to keep the protocols of biosecurity and social distancing.

FACT

This page was created under the auspices of the National Confederation of Traffic Support Organizations, Confeorg, to make it easier for the user to search for information on most required centers for the realization of transit procedures most common throughout the country.