New plane of Loki in promotional spot of Disney + Hotstar

The Disney + Hotstar platform, the Indian version of the Disney streaming platform, has shared a new promotional spot for its contents. The different Marvel Studios products for the Disney + streaming platform can be seen in this spot, and obviously it could not be missing “Loki”, the next big Marvel premiere.

“WandaVision”, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “Loki” are the three series that we see here, and curiously, it leaves us a new scene from the series of the god of deception. We are talking about very fast shots, which even if we are not attentive, can easily go unnoticed.

The new plane, and the most striking way, is the one that we see in the second 0:19, where we have Loki wielding a flaming sword while yelling “Come get me” to someone unknown to us.

We do not know more details of this moment than we see here, will it be part of one of the missions that Loki will carry out with the Agency of Temporal Variation? Even more striking is the flaming sword, will it be a weapon that Loki will use throughout the series or just a weapon that he will temporarily use in one of the missions?