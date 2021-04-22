new photos, video and data

Opel gives us new details of a resurrected Manta in the form of an electric vehicle. On its front a new Pixel-Vizor predominates that communicates with the outside.

The first “messages” of the Opel Manta GSe Elektromod, on video.

With just a few weeks to go until the final details and plans for Opel with the conversion to electric of its mythical Manta. The German brand leaves us with little breadcrumbs that will last until next time. may 19, at which time all the details of this Opel Manta GSe Electromod of which, however, we can already admire new images and video.

The iconic coupe that Opel sold in the 70s returns now reconverted, with a design created by a young team of designers of the brand and a powerful electric motor under its unique hood. “Neoclassical zero emissions”, they call it from Opel. The also mythical acronyms GSe now refer to the electric character; “Elektro” refers to Opel’s electric vehicle from the 1950s; and “Mod” refers to the “mods” and “modern” character of this reborn Manta.

Opel Manta GSe Elektromod.

The most striking thing that Opel has wanted to highlight is the frontal of your GSe Elektromod Blanket: the “Vizor” design language on the front, which has already reached street models Mokka Y Crossland, now becomes the new “Pixel-Vizor”. The entire width of the classic front grill is digitized, with different effects that we can see in the video that Opel has shared.

This Electric Blanket can communicate with its surroundings: in this case, the messages given off by the first images They are “My German heart has been ELEKTRified”, “I am an ElektroMOD” … We even got to see a Manta ray that moves across the digital screen, with a design in the form of a QR code, or rays that emerge from the central logo.

“The GSe ElektroMOD Blanket represents the work of passionate designers, 3D modelers, engineers, technicians, mechanics, and product and brand experts. They are all passionate Opel fans, who love cars and have fun developing new things. With the Manta GSe, we are building a bridge from Opel’s great tradition to a highly desirable sustainable future. This mixture of the spirit of the time and modernity is absolutely fascinating ”, he said. Pierre-Olivier García, Global Director of Brand Design, Opel.

