New photos on set with Penélope Cruz and Rossy de Palma

‘Parallel mothers’: First image of the shoot

Pedro Almodóvar has been filming for four weeks ‘Parallel mothers’, his new movie starring Penélope Cruz, Aitana Sánchez Gijón, Milena Smit, Rossy de Palma, Israel Elejalde and Julieta Serrano about three women who give birth on the same day. Agustín, brother of the filmmaker, continues to share new images on his twitter account in which we can see Almodóvar with Penélope and Rossy in several of the film’s sets.

The film, which will feature the participation of Daniela Santiago, as Cosmopolitan advanced, will mean her return to the female universe with women as the axis of all the plot lines. Although more information about the characters has not yet emerged, some of their actresses, such as Rossy, have also shared images of the look that they will wear in production.

“With ‘Parallel Mothers’ I return to the female universe, to motherhood, to the family. I speak of the importance of ancestors and descendants. The inevitable presence of memory. There are many mothers in my filmography, the ones that are part of this story are very different. As a storyteller, at this moment imperfect mothers inspire me more ”, explained Pedro, who has already shot several sequences indoors and in locations in the capital Madrid such as the Mercado de Barceló and its surroundings. In these images, we can see the director working with Penelope in the heart of the city.

