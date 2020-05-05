.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

The interesting news of the day begins with the beautiful photographic study that Jennifer López did in the middle of the confinement to send a message of positivism, revealing as advice to consider a trio of daily actions.

Likewise, the new soap opera that will star Angelique Boyer and Pamela Silva officially presenting their baby on television is news today.

1. Jennifer López’s advice to alleviate depression

In the midst of the coronavirus quarantine, since the confinement of her home in Miami, where she is with her loved ones, Jennifer López took time to share wise advice to end those days when we feel depressed and dejected.

J.Lo said it is best to remember a trio of situations and moments lived each day, which are worth honoring each morning and night before going to sleep to reaffirm that there are always reasons to give thanks, even in the most difficult moments . It is enough to mention three important things that have been lived to smile.

“Right now, when it’s so easy to get depressed and think about all the things that go wrong and what we don’t have and we don’t know the answers, I get used to saying three things that I appreciate. As soon as I open my eyes and then at night, when I’m lying in bed, I list three good things out loud that happened that day, “said the interpreter of” On the Floor “on her Instagram, where she shared a photo studio caught in the courtyard of his house flying with happiness. “It could be anything… and I try to change them so that they are not the same every day. Stay positive and safe. I love you and miss you all… soon we will be together ”, he concluded.

2. Pamela Silva introduces her excited son

Pamela Silva has been in the eye of the hurricane since her divorce process from Cesar Conde and her pregnancy became known, which the executive said was not the father of her baby. And a few days after giving birth, and in the midst of all this mystery, the First Impact driver officially introduced the little Ford.

“It was the news that I had wanted to give for a long time,” said the Peruvian, with tears in her eyes, showing her baby. “They are tears of great joy. My great dream of being a mother has come true ”.

The television presenter revealed that her baby is healthy. “My son is very healthy, he is at home. Soon I will be able to share more with all of you ”, referring to a report that will appear in People magazine in Spanish.

3. The message from Julián Gil’s daughter to her fiancé with cancer

Nicolle Gil, the oldest daughter of actor Julián Gil, went from heaven to earth in just a few weeks, not only because of the coronavirus pandemic, but because just as she was finalizing the details to marry her fiancé, Iñigo Ariño, the young man they detected cancer.

And remembering that this first week of May would be when she would walk towards the altar, the soap opera lover’s daughter took the opportunity to dedicate a beautiful message to her future husband.

“Today marks the 1st year of my request for hands and one of the happiest days of our lives. Today it was planned to swear to us eternal love in the eyes of God, but destiny had other plans for us. I thank life for the man so strong and wonderful that he put in my way, they say that “God gives his greatest battles to his greatest warriors” and here we are fighting together, “said the young woman on her Instagram, where she shared an emotional video. “At the moment focused on winning this battle and coming out on top. In the end we will celebrate DOUBLE my love. I love you madly”.

4. Eduardo Santamarina talks about his alcoholism problems

Eduardo Santamarina is one of the most beloved gallants in the world of soap operas, and despite his fame and popularity, the gallant recognized that like any human being, he has had serious problems, and in his case, hit rock bottom with alcohol.

Lalo had preferred not to talk much about that chapter in his life, but this time he decided to open his heart so that his example would serve other people.

“This disease is one of losses,” the Mexican confessed to the program Firsthand, on Imagen TV. “One of my funds in this alcoholism career that I had, as it was precisely that, of going into hiding, taking refuge in hotels so that my family would not find me. You go into those depressions where you don’t want to see anyone. What you want is to just talk, but not with your family, curiously, because obviously your family will confront you, will question you. “

The actor added that even due to his loneliness, he hired prostitutes. “When a family member sees the alcoholic, alcoholic, it is terrible for both of them, both for the alcoholic and for the family. So what he did was to hire prostitutes, but such a degree of alcoholism that it was no longer even to have a sexual relationship, nor was it possible. It was to fill that emptiness of loneliness to fill that depression ”.

5. Angelique Boyer will star in a new soap opera with a Chilean

Angelique Boyer has become one of the most successful actresses of soap operas in Mexico, and in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis she revealed that when everything is regularized the filming of a new melodrama will begin.

The protagonist of Amar a muerte will be the star of the new project by the producer Giselle González, which will be a rehash of a European novel.

“It is delicious. It is a very long Turkish story and that here we are going to do no more than 80 chapters. She is supermoved, with lots of action and also a great love story. The truth is that I love it, it is very well made ”, Angelique told Televisa Espectáculos.

“Definitely working with Giselle is taking up a team that I have known for many years, her hand is unique, she really has a very personal style and I love it. Also the desire to return to work […] and it is a story that has everything I asked for: police, who has a lot of action, who is not this typical protagonist. She really is a woman who has a lot of guts, who does not need anyone to get ahead and that is what we are going to discover, ”added the star, who will share credits with the Chilean Andrés Palacios, from the remake of La usurpadora.

