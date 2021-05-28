New photos of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez together

Share

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck resumed their 17-year relationship. And apparently, they decide not to hide their love and new photos of them together have already come out.

And when nobody expected it, Ben Affleck and Jennifer López met again in the best way. At the end of April, the singer and the actor were photographed together in Los Angeles and of course this news reached all parts of the world. Let us remember that both were a couple 17 years ago and after the separation of JLo from Alex Rodríguez, they met again to start over. The images that cross the internet show that the couple is intact and they did not waste time in rebuilding their relationship.

With Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez under everyone’s eye, the Page Six media got photos that left everyone speechless. The site captured the actor getting out of the truck of his colleague, who was in the vehicle with other people. In addition, the information that the media gathered speaks of more encounters. As the days went by, the reconciliation was confirmed and now they have no problem showing themselves in public.

Love returned

This week new images came to light that show us both actors hanging out in Miami. They were both very relaxed, exercising and even enjoying the high temperatures. As reported in the NY Post, the interpreters are so comfortable and relaxed since the rent of the mansion where they are staying is around $ 130,000 per month.

With these images it was confirmed that the April meeting between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez was no coincidence and that they met again to start again. This comeback in Hollywood was so important, that the media and people have already begun to baptize her as Bennifer 2.0. We would be facing a more modern version of the romance that both had from 2002, when they met on the set of A dangerous relationship until 2004 when they separated.

