new photos and more data

The fourth generation of the Skoda Fabia is closer. We tell you all the information we already know and we show you their new photos.

Alberto de la Torre Reyes

April 23, 2021 (13:30 CET)

This is the Skoda Fabia 2021, all its data and images of the new utility

The fourth generation Skoda Fabia is very close to being unveiled. The presentation, if there are no last minute changes, should take place in the next month of May. A few days from this, the Czech firm has left us some sketches and has confirmed some data about the new utility. This is all we know about the 2021 Skoda Fabia.

With seven years behind him, he Skoda Fabia It was already asking for a renovation, to get up-to-date aesthetically … but also to adapt to the needs and tastes of its customers. For the first time the utility will be based on the MQB-A0 platform, the same one that the Volkswagen polo or Seat Ibiza. This is not a minor detail, because the jump is qualitative and quantitative.

The Skoda Fabia 2021 wins packaging with greater length and width

The Skoda Fabia 2021 makes the leap

First, the Skoda Fabia 2021 will measure 111 millimeters more than its current generation (up to 4.10 meters). In width it will also gain 48 millimeters (1.78 meters) and its battle will grow by 90 millimeters (2.56 meters long between axles), which will allow significantly expand your interior space and increase your boot volume by 50 liters, until reaching the 380 liters, positioning itself as the most complete utility in this sense.

Both outside and inside, the utility will catch up with the rest of its range. As the camouflage images and sketches suggest, the 2021 Skoda Fabia will add straighter lines and marked to your body, It will incorporate Full LED headlights with the light signature that we already see in other models of the group, its grill is widened and, in addition, will incorporate the Virtual Cockpit for the first time inside.

The lighting signature of the Skoda Fabia 2021 catches up with the rest of the range

At a mechanical level, the new MQB-A0 platform will also allow you to increase the power of your thrusters that, as we already told you, none of them will be diesel. So your five options will be versions of gasoline, the range being configured with the 1.0 MPI Evo atmospheric three-cylinder with powers of 65 hp and 80 hp, the 1.0 TSI three-cylinder turbo To choose between 95 hp and 110 hp and finally the 1.5 TSI Evo four-cylinder (with system of disconnection of two the four cylinders) and 150 hp.

To improve fuel consumption and reduce emissions, all engines will have a particle filter and will also be accompanied by a improvement in aerodynamics, which remains at a value of 0.28 Cx, partly as a result of its interior movable slats to control cooling.

Regarding its equipment, in the Skoda Fabia we also expect the latest technologies from the Volkswagen Group, with nine airbags, the familiar driving aids (lane keeping system, emergency braking, blind spot detector, signal recognition system or parking aid) and, of course, the classic Simply Clever solutions that has popularized Skoda.