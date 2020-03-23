New phase of the coronavirus in Argentina: what is expected from the first case of community transmission

“The community transmission is starting” Carla Vizzotti, Secretary of Access to National Health, announced this Monday what, strictly speaking, is a new phase of the expansion of the coronavirus in Argentina. The Government expected it. It was going to happen, as it happened in other parts of the world.

So it is no coincidence that, almost simultaneously with the announcement of the first “autochthonous” case, that is, that it was not spread by someone who contracted the virus abroad, the president Alberto Fernández was meeting in Olivos with the mayors of the Buenos Aires suburbs.

What comes from the community broadcast, probably, is a rise in confirmed positive cases. And the Metropolitan Area (AMBA) is a focus of contagion on permanent alert.

“If we do not close Jujuy we will have the same peak in Italy. I ask that they not repeat it in other national media, we are talking here, in Jujuy, but The Capital and the suburbs are going to exploit. It will be tremendous, it will be tremendous“Said, with some alarm, the governor of Jujuy Gerardo Morales.

In Argentina, there are already 266 cases that have been confirmed. Of these, 190 have a history of international travel, 59 are local transmission in conglomerate, 1 case has no history of travel or close contact and 17 are under epidemiological evaluation.

According to Vizzotti, the community broadcast “is starting in the AMBA, some city of Chaco, Tierra del Fuego and Córdoba ”. Although the Government has not yet detailed where the first case of this type of indigenous contagion occurred, the Government analyzes the measures to be applied in each jurisdiction. Probably, they think of the Casa Rosada, this situation forces to stretch the total quarantine; if not throughout the country, in places where there is community transmission.

It is known that there will be infections and, probably, at a higher rate than what is being seen these days. What is sought with isolation, as explained by the Ministry of Health and infectious diseases throughout the country repeat, is that the health system is not saturated at this stage of community transmission.

The call Community transmission occurs when it is no longer possible to trace the origin of the infectionThat is, when the virus circulates among people who did not travel abroad or had contact with anyone who was abroad.

They are a new link in the chain of contagion started by people who brought the virus from another country. Those people passed the virus on to others, who fall into the “close contact” group. And these, at the same time, spread the virus to a group that is indicated within the “cluster transmission”.

“It is going to be complex, we are going to increase, hopefully it will be little by little. The virus is estimated to double twice every two to three days and the idea is to decrease. For that it is necessary to comply with the quarantine“He commented to Infobae An infectologist from important private clinics in the City of Buenos Aires, where there are dozens of interns, but for now “all the patients came from outside.

Argentina for now is far from the top of the ranking of countries with the highest number of infected in the world; even in the region, it is well below more dramatic cases, such as those in Brazil and Ecuador, or even Chile. But the authorities know that, as in the rest of the planet, community transmission accelerates the spread.

For this reason, when Chile and Brazil detected their first cases of community transmission, the Argentine government included these countries in places of risk and closed the shared borders. That was just a week ago.

“New inputs are coming, the idea is to expand the capacity of intensive therapies by 70%. Beds, monitors and respirators have been purchased. We are in a process of flattened curve, that is, the continuity of the infections is not generating peaks that put us on alert, ”said spokesmen for the Ministry of Health of the Province of Buenos Aires.

“We are avoiding what happened in Italy: a lot of contagion in a short time. Today they appear infected that four or ten days ago were in a suspicious situation, we know that this virus incubates and takes time to manifest itself. We hope to strengthen the health system at the time of the mandatory quarantine to prepare if there is an outbreak or a peak, “they added.

“The Ministry of Health informs infectologists of positive cases, at which time the Ministry official contacts the patient and the patient gives him all the details of the plane he came from, the narrow cases and the Government contacts all cases and calls patients and doctors daily, they are acting very well, we will see how it continues when it increases ”, commented the infectologist consulted by Infobae.

Simultaneously, Alberto Fernández formed a crisis committee in Olivos together with the mayors of the Conurbano, in order to take “anticipatory prevention and control measures” and plan the areas with the greatest availability of hospital beds, establish a social containment network in the neighborhoods to bring food to vulnerable sectors during the total quarantine and set up an operation joint between the ministries of Security and Defense for the control in the streets.

With the confirmation of the first case of community transmission, the controls on the streets by the security forces will be stricter. People who circulate must have all the necessary documentation to justify the exception, otherwise they will be arrested.

Last Friday Alberto Fernández and the head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, put together an emergency scheme to coordinate efforts to equip the nation’s and the city’s sanitary equipment to deal more quickly and effectively with an eventual massive outbreak of coronavirus. The same happens with the provinces: the Interior Minister, Eduardo de Pedro, diagrams a scheme with the governors.

“Health professionals in public hospitals in the province of Buenos Aires we prepare for very difficult weeks“Warned Pablo Maciel, clinical doctor and union secretary of the Trade Union Association of Health Professionals, who admitted what no one hides:” We expect a exponential growth of confirmed cases and we work to adapt each hospital to this new situation ”.

“One sign to pay attention to is if the first case of an area is a death or a serious case, because that indicates that there has already been a lot of community transmission ”, stressed the English mathematician Adam Kucharski, who works at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and studies outbreaks of diseases such as SARS, influenza, Ebola and Covid-19.

The expert made an “improvised” calculation, which explains how the virus can spread from community transmission: “As an improvised calculation, suppose that the case fatality rate is around 1%, which is plausible. If there is a death, the victim has probably become ill about three weeks earlier. That means there probably have been about 100 cases three weeks ago actually. In the next three weeks, that number could well have doubled, doubled, and doubled again. So you currently have 500 cases, maybe a thousand cases“

Since the confirmation of the first case of community transmission, the Government loses the power to identify who infects whom. That is the key to the fight against mitigation and that is why it becomes even more important to respect the decree of social and compulsory isolation.

“Each country must be prepared for its first case, its first group of cases, its first test of community transmission and also to face sustained community transmission. And you must prepare for all of those scenarios at the same time. No country should think that it will not have cases. That could be a fatal mistake, in a very literal sense, “warned WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. It was last February 27. Less than a month ago. It seems like it happened a year ago.