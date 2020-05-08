The new director general of the Federal Police, Rolando Souza, met this Monday with President Jair Bolsonaro, according to a note from the corporation’s Communication Division, at a meeting that took place at the Planalto Palace, attended by the Minister of Justice and Public Security, André Mendonça.

“The Director-General attended the Palace to follow Mr. MJSP’s agenda with the President of the Republic and to deal with the normal procedures for the appointment of the other directors,” said the PF.

Souza’s meeting with Bolsonaro, denied by the Presidency’s Social Communication Secretariat, occurs at a time when, in an inquiry led by the Supreme Federal Court (STF) Minister Celso de Mello, the corporation investigates the president after the former Minister of Justice Sero Moro stated that he tried to interfere politically in the institution.

This episode led to the fall of Moro and the then head of the PF, Maurício Valeixo. Rolando Souza was Bolsonaro’s choice to command the police after STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes barred the inauguration of the president’s favorite, Alexandre Ramagem, last week.

The Attorney General’s Office (AGU) even asked the Supreme Court on Friday to reconsider the decision that barred the choice of Ramage, current director general of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin), to command the PF.

The STF minister, Alexandre de Moraes, however, did not go so far as to analyze the content of the appeal itself and considered the writ of mandamus “impaired”. His claim was that, as the government withdrew the nomination of Ramage, the request lost the object.

Ramage became a personal friend of the Bolsonaro family after serving as head of security for the then presidential candidate in 2018, after Bolsonaro suffered an attack in September of that year. Moraes barred his possession for claiming that there would be evidence of misuse of purpose with the choice.

